150 in fuel price protest stopped in their tracks

Posted on 1 January 2018 - 11:35am Last updated on 1 January 2018 - 12:38pm

The protestors gathering at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman, on Dec 31, 2017.

Police were present to stop the protestors from marching toward Dataran Merdeka.

KUALA LUMPUR: About 150 Pakatan Harapan youth wing members and supporters gathered at Jalan Tunku Abdul Rahman here last night in a protest against high fuel prices.

They grouped up at 11pm in front of Sogo shopping mall with the intention to head towards Dataran Merdeka.

Police stopped them from marching toward Dataran Merdeka, which was cordoned off for the 2018 KL International New Year run.

Dang Wangi OCPD Assistant Commissioner Shahruddin Abdullah said the group was stopped some 200m away from their meeting point.

Present at the rally was Amanah Youth deputy chief Shazni Munir Mohd. Ithnin, student activist Muhammad Safwan Anang and Parti Keadilan Rakyat Seri Setia assemblyman Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad.

"They had broken some procedures under the Peaceful Assembly Act, which includes not informing the police. We will open investigation paper after which to the DPP for next course of action," Shahruddin told the press when met on the sidelines.