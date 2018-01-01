20,631 Year One pupils start school in Terengganu today

Posted on 1 January 2018 - 11:43am Last updated on 1 January 2018 - 12:30pm

KUALA TERENGGANU: A total of 20,631 Year One pupils started their new school session for 2018 academic year at 352 primary schools throughout Terengganu today.

State Education Department director Shafruddin Ali Hussin said of the total, 10,370 were girls while 10,261 were male students.

"As for Form One, a total of 19,759 pupils have registered at 150 secondary schools this morning.

"Thankfully everything went smoothly on the first day of school though it rained in several areas since last night," he said.

Currently, there are 489 pre-school teachers, 11,632 primary school teachers and 10,462 secondary teachers in the state. — Bernama