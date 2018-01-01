28,145 pupils enter year one in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: A total of 28,145 Year One pupils started the first day of 2018 schooling session at 418 primary schools in Kelantan today, said State Education director Muhammad Zahari Othman.

He said 13,376 pupils also registered for pre-school while 28,961 entered Form One today.

"The 29,626 primary and secondary school teachers in the state will continue to carry out their duties diligently despite facing a lot of constraints in disciplining students," he told reporters after welcoming 101 Year One students at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Demit 2 here today.

Also present were Kota Baru district education officer Mohd Ezani Awang and SK Demit 2 principal Rusli Mat. — Bernama