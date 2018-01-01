- Local
30,409 pupils enter Year One in Kedah
Posted on 1 January 2018 - 12:29pm
ALOR STAR: A total of 30,409 pupils registered for Year One in Kedah for the 2018 session which begins today.
Kedah State Education Communications and Registration Unit head Abdullah Abdul Manaf said 8,361 pupils were registered in Kuala Muda/Yan district, Kota Star district (5,799), Kulim/Bandar Baru (5,080), Kubang Pasu (3,471), Baling/Sik (3,290), Langkawi (1,678), Pendang (1,626) while there were 1,104 pupils in Padang Terap.
"Alhamdulillah all went well today as our officers were on standby to monitor the situation," he said. — Bernama