56,576 Year One pupils in Johor

JOHOR BARU: A total of 56,576 pupils in Johor entered Year One for the 2018 school session which commences today.

State Education director Shaharudin Sharif said of the total, 38,069 students registered at the National Schools, 16,222 at Chinese National-Type Schools (SJK) and 2,285 at Tamil SJK, adding that the pupils were placed in 2,022 classes.

"At the secondary level 47,579 students are starting Form One this year which will involve 1,525 classes in 232 schools," he added. — Bernama