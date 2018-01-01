Airline to probe Malaysian pilot held on drug charge in Batam

PETALING JAYA: Indonesian authorities have detained a Malaysian pilot for consuming syabu on Saturday.

Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) picked up the 34-year-old local during an inspection at Batam's Hang Nadim International Airport, where he tested positive for Syabu.

"He is in custody at the BNN Riau Islands office," the agency's head was quoted as saying in reports.

The agency had seized 1.09gm of syabu, a small sized pipe, and a piece of aluminium foil, which is believed to belong to the pilot.

It was reported the airline confirmed the arrest of its pilot and said an investigation is being carried out.

"We are aware that one of our pilots is detained in Batam for drug issues. Investigations are underway on this," said an airline spokesperson.

The spokesperson stressed that the airline does not condone drug abuse, and said stern action will be taken against its employees found to be involved in drug abuse.

The spokesperson added that frequent drug tests will continue to be conducted on pilots and cabin crew to ensure that they are medically fit to perform their duty at all times.