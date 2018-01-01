Calls for further probes as teen model laid to rest

PETALING JAYA: Family members of 18-year-old Ivana Smit who fell to her death continue to push for further investigations as the Dutch model was laid to rest.

The funeral was held was held in Netherlands on Saturday, 24 days after she was found naked having fallen 14 floors to her death at an apartment building in Kuala Lumpur.

Hundreds of mourners paid their last respect to the model who had worked in fashion shows for Chanel and other brands. The service was held in Roemand, southeastern Netherlands.

The Daily Mail reported that the Dutch Public Prosecution Service, working on behalf of the late model's family, have requested both Dutch and Malaysian post-mortems in order to analyse the findings

"At about 10am she would have fallen from the balcony at 20 floors high. How is that possible? It is strange that she was not found until 3pm," the report quoted Ivana's father Marcel Smit as saying.

"She is tall, 1.81m, but the barrier is also 1.20m. Only when you bend over, do you fall off. She did not fall and did not jump either."

In the Dec 7 incident, Ivana,19 was found dead on the balcony of the sixth floor of an apartment building in Jalan Dang Wangi, where she had stayed with an American and his wife from Kazakhstan on the 20th floor.

Her naked body was found on a balcony on the 6th floor. Earlier, she was reported to have gone out to an entertainment outlet with the couple.