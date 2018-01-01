Malaysia welcomes New Year 2018 with fireworks display (Updated)

Posted on 1 January 2018 - 08:04am Last updated on 1 January 2018 - 11:34pm

Fireworks lit up Malaysian skies as the nation ushered in the New Year. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

Fireworks lit up Malaysian skies as the nation ushered in the New Year. — Sunpix by Amirul Syafiq Mohd Din

KUALA LUMPUR: Fireworks lit up the skies of the capital city and several locations nationwide as Malaysia welcomed New Year 2018 after the clock struck midnight.

The colourful fireworks were followed by several events attended by thousands of Malaysians from various racial and religious backgrounds, as well as some tourists.

In the capital, New Year 2018 celebrations were held at Dataran Merdeka, Kuala Lumpur City Centre (KLCC), Bukit Bintang, Kuala Lumpur Tower and Mutiara Damansara Commercial Centre.

Crowds started flooding the areas as early as 8pm and were entertained by performances provided by the organisers, who were mostly from the private sector.

In Bukit Bintang, thousands of people were treated to a glowing fountain show, while at Mutiara Damansara Commercial Centre, the visitors saw a concert by artists such as Kaka Azraff, Atrez, and the all-Malaysian band, Skyhigh.

In George Town, thousands of revellers ushered in 2018 with spectacular style as colourful fireworks lit up the sky at the stroke of midnight.

Despite a slight drizzle, many people including tourists took to the streets, shopping malls, hotels and restaurants, as well as beach pubs to welcome the New Year.

The New Year euphoria was also seen when motorists and motorcyclists jammed the main streets.

Among places with large crowds, were M Mall in Datuk Keramat, The Top in Komtar, Straits Quay Promenade in Tanjong Tokong, Gurney Plaza, Queensbay Mall and Auto City in Juru on the mainland, besides the tourist belt in Batu Ferringhi.

Over in M Mall at Datuk Keramat, the light rain did not deter people from ushering in the New Year as many stood still to catch a glimpse of a concert.

The internet phenomenon, "Happy Polla" from Thailand mesmerised the crowd with their performance.

In Batu Ferrenghi, some local and foreign tourists donned party gear as they jointly celebrated the occasion. A tour operator also brought in a camel for tourists to ride.

Crime was largely kept in check as the heavy police presence prevented disorderly behavior from erupting.

According to northeast district police head ACP Anuar Omar, the police detained two people for minor offences, while seven summonses were issued and three motorcycles were also confiscated for further investigation.

In Ipoh, hundreds celebrated the New Year at the Dataran Bandaraya, despite a drizzle.

Perak Tourism, Arts, Culture, Communication and Multimedia committee chairperson Datuk Nolee Ashilin Mohd Radzi said that the state government has lined up 50 international and state tourism events for the new tourism calendar year.

It represents efforts to position Perak as a leading tourism destination, she added.