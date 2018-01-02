Airline to probe Malaysian pilot held on drug charge in Batam (Updated)

PETALING JAYA: An internal investigation has been initiated following the arrest of a Malaysian pilot in Batam, Indonesia, on Saturday after he tested positive for syabu.

A spokesperson from the airline confirmed the arrest and that an investigation is underway. He stressed that the airline does not condone drug abuse, and said that stern action will be taken against employees who are involved in drug abuse.

"We are aware that one of our pilots has been detained in Batam for drug issues. Investigations are underway on this.

"Any employee who is found guilty will have their employment terminated and will be surrendered to the relevant authorities," said the spokesperson.

He assured that frequent drug tests will continue to be conducted on pilots and cabin crew to ensure that they are medically fit to perform their duty at all times.

theSun has learnt that the suspect is from Kelantan and is believed to reside in Klang Valley.

On Saturday, Indonesian authorities arrested the 34-year-old Malaysian for consuming syabu.

Indonesia's National Narcotics Agency (BNN) picked up the man during an inspection at Batam's Hang Nadim International Airport, where he tested positive for the substance.

It is believed that he is in custody at the BNN Riau Islands office.

The agency had seized 1.09gm of syabu, a small pipe, and a piece of aluminum foil, which are believed to have belonged to the pilot.

The suspect was staying in Batam and was scheduled to fly out to Subang at around 11am on Sunday.

BNN screened 69 members of the air crew serving on eight local flights and one domestic flight.

The operation was part of the country's effort to curb drug abuse among airline employees, especially during the busy year-end holiday season.