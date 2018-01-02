Bad English at Ipoh Tourism Information Centre draws flak

IPOH: It was another case of bad English posted at the Ipoh Tourism Information Centre here which had become an embarrassment to the public and visitors to the city.

A reader of a local daily took a picture of the notice and viral it.

The notice had since been removed.

The notice read: "Sorry for the complementary, we are closing temporary Saturday 30/12/17 & Sunday 31/12/17 because we had an unexpected problem within with our networking & air conditioner issue. We are sure that we are been operated on 2nd January 2018. TQ".

Ipoh Mayor Datuk Zamri Man said that investigations revealed that it was put up by a city council staff who was on duty at the centre.

"We will call the person to give a detailed explanation on the error and how it happened.

"If there was negligence, we will issue a show-cause letter to the staff so that the written explanation could be put on record.

"If the staff is found to have committed the offence, a stern warning letter will be issued to ensure that it would not recur in future," he said in a statement yesterday.

Recently Malaysia Airports Bhd was criticised after pictures of a bunting, which wished visitors a "Mary Christmas" and "Happy New Years" at the Kota Baru airport.

It made its rounds on social media, which drew flak from netizens.

It was later removed and the MAB tendered an apology for the grammatical and spelling errors.