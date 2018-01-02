Gangsterism among students in Sabah under control

KOTA KINABALU: Gangsterism among students in Sabah is still under control but the activities must be monitored to prevent untoward incidents, according to state police Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department chief, SAC Ahmad Fadzillah Mohamed.

He said to this end, the department had appointed school relations officers from among police personnel to monitor schools in the state.

"In Sabah, no school has been categorised as a hotspot or problematic school in terms of discipline and gangsterism.

"However, in the case of a problematic school, the officer concerned will discuss with the school on ways to deal with the students involved including having counselling sessions and giving talks on crime prevention," he told reporters after a 'Back To School' programme at Kota Kinabalu High School, here today.

He said having school relations officers posted in schools was a collaboration between the police and schools in a bid to reduce and prevent crime among schoolchildren.

Ahmad Fadzillah said today's programme organised by the Sabah Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department was aimed at giving advice to students to deter them from being involved in criminal activities.

"We have selected Kota Kinabalu High School for the launch of this programme before the school relations officers are introduced in all schools throughout the state," he said.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu High School principal Lim Lai Hong said a total of 2,011 students began the new school session today.

"We welcome the presence of the relations officers in the school and hope with this collaboration, we will be able to create a better and safer learning environment for everyone," she said. — Bernama