Man suffocates to death in house fire

KLANG: A man is believed to have suffocated to death at his home along Jalan Dato Yusuf Shabudin 29 here, after a shrine caught fire early this morning.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department operations management chief Alimaddia Bukri said the department was alerted of the incident at 7.53am.

"We despatched 13 firemen who arrived within 10 minutes and almost immediately extinguished the flames.

"The body of the deceased, identified as Sang Lai Wah, 58, was retrieved from the living room of the house at around 8am," he said today.

He added preliminary investigation revealed the likely cause of death to be suffocation, as there were no burn marks on the victim, but they will let the post mortem establish the actual cause.

The victim was found in the living room and pronounced dead at the scene.

The body was handed over to Klang district police, and later sent to Tengku Ampuan Rahimah hospital for a post mortem examination.