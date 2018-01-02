Passer-by steals handphone of hit-and-run victim

JOHOR BARU: A secondary school student died after he was involved in an accident close to a shopping mall.

What was more disgusting was when a man approached the victim on the pretext of helping him but ran away with his handphone instead.

Johor Baru South district police chief Shahurinain Jais said in the 1.40pm incident, the victim's motorcycle collided with a van near Danga City Mall.

Shahurinain added the van driver, 54, has given his statement. The victim has been identified as Muhammad Haikal Ahmad.

A witness, known only as Harry Cyclone, posted the matter on the incident through his Facebook account.

He said the teenage boy, clad in school uniform, died after he was involved in the accident in Jalan Tun Abdul Razak yesterday.

Harry claimed that a van hit the boy, believed to be a 16-year-old student from SMK Aminuddin Baki.

He claimed the van driver had run a red light and sped off after knocking down the victim who was riding a motorcycle.

His Facebook post further read that it was even more disheartening when a man came up on the pretext of helping to check the victim's mobile phone for contacts but instead took off with the

phone.

"His head was bleeding and all of us were trying to help him and there comes this guy, all of a sudden checking the boy's phone to call his parents, but instead took the phone and ran away," Harry

wrote.

The post was also uploaded on JB Tracer: Johor Baru Traffic, Crime and Community Service Report page and at press time, the pictures related to the incident went viral on social media.

Social media users called on the police to take severe action against both the traffic offender and the thief involved in the incident confirmed the case, adding investigations were ongoing.