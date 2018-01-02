Sports Toto to hold 30th anniversary CNY Ang Pow Donation Campaign

PETALING JAYA: Sports Toto Malaysia Sdn Bhd will host its 30th anniversary Chinese New Year Ang Pow Donation Campaign starting on Jan 25, which will benefit over 18,000 needy senior citizens nationwide.

The launching of the donation campaign will be held at the Kuala Lumpur & Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall in Kuala Lumpur.

"We feel proud to be able to host the festive donation campaign for the 30th year as part of our continued efforts in giving something back to the society," said Sports Toto communications manager Giam Say Khoon.

The campaign is open to senior citizens aged 60 years and above. Qualified senior citizens who wish to join the campaign launch are advised to arrive before 9am and bring along their identity card for verification purpose.

The distribution of items will start from 9am to 10.30am on a first come, first served basis. No representative is allowed to collect the items on behalf of any senior citizen.

Qualified senior citizens at other locations will be required to register on an earlier date before the distribution day.

Please visit the nearest Sports Toto outlet for registration details, go to www.sportstoto.com.my or contact Sports Toto's customer careline at 03-21489779 for more information about the campaign.

Since the inception of this significant charitable campaign in 1989, Sports Toto has contributed over RM19 million worth of ang pows and hampers to more than 355,000 senior citizens in the country.