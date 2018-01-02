Three injured when ceiling collapses at Resorts World Sentosa casino

SINGAPORE: At least three people were injured when a ceiling collapsed at Resorts World Sentosa on Tuesday morning, Channel NewsAsia reported.

Quoting the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), the report said two people were taken to the Singapore General Hospital in a conscious state, while one was being assessed by paramedics at the scene.

Those hurt had head injuries, abrasions and cuts, SCDF said, adding that they were alerted to the incident at 10.13am.

Channel NewsAsia reported that a ceiling board collapsed during repair works in the casino and those injured were workers doing the repairs. — Bernama