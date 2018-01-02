UEM Group appoints new chairman

PETALING JAYA: UEM Group Bhd has appointed Datuk Noorazman Abd Aziz as its new chairman effective Jan 1, 2018.

In a statement today, the group said Tan Sri Dr Ahmad Tajuddin Ali has opted to retire from the post after having served more than 10 years in UEM Group.

Noorazman was appointed as a board member of UEM Group on Nov 15, 2010 and was subsequently named deputy chairman on April 14, 2017.

He is currently an executive director, Investments of Khazanah Nasional Bhd. He joined Khazanah in May 2010 after having spent two and a half years as managing director of Fajr Capital Ltd, a Khazanah investee company.

Khazanah Nasional Bhd is the parent company of UEM Group.

Prior to this, he held a succession of international banking and finance positions including with Citigroup, Bank Islam Malaysia Bhd, Kuala Lumpur Stock Exchange and Labuan Offshore Financial Services Authority (LOFSA).