Construction worker crushed to death by fallen crane, 3 injured

SHAH ALAM: A construction site worker was killed and three others were seriously injured after the boom of a crane fell on them in Seksyen 7, here today.

Shah Alam district police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said the four foreign workers were working at Plot 3 of the i-City construction site when they were hit by the falling crane in the 10.30am incident.

"The deceased victim was identified as Matrias, a 38-year-old Indonesian," he said.

The survivors were another Indonesian and two Bangladesh nationals in their 30's.

Shafien said the Indonesian victim was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at the Shah Alam Hospital.

"The other Indonesian victim was treated after breaking both his legs," he added.

He said the two Bangladeshi victims were rushed to Klang hospital for medical help after suffering broken legs.

Police are investigating the cause of the incident and have since classified the case as a sudden death.

Several pictures of the incident went viral on social media.