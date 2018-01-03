Floods worsen in Pahang, over 1,800 evacuated

Flood victims from Kampung Kurnia, Kampung Belukar and Kampung Razali, register themselves at a flood evacuation centre in Kuantan, on Jan 3, 2018. — Bernama

Residents of Kampung Kurnia are evacuated in the wee hours of Jan 3, 2018. — Bernama

KUANTAN: The situation in the flood-affected areas of Pahang has worsened and the number of victims has shot up to 1,884 people from 543 families as of 8am today, compared to 1,331 people from 375 families last night.

Pahang Civil Defence Force director Zainal Yusof said Pekan was the latest district to succumb to floods and the first relief centre there was opened at 1am today at Sekolah Kebangsaan Merchong Jaya Nenasi, housing 52 people from 13 families.

"Kuantan is the worst-affected district and records the most number of evacuees at 1,258 people from 373 families who are putting up at 13 centres.

"In Rompin, 574 people from 157 families are being housed at seven centres," he said.

According to Zainal, most of the flood victims in the district were moved to Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Fakeh Abdul Samad (267 people from 65 families) followed by Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gudang Rasau (263 people from 71 families).

The other relief centres were the Kampung Seri Damai community hall (156 people 66 families), SMK Paya Besar (121 people 28 families), Jaya Gading community hall (116 people 53 families), SMK Pandan (98 people 28 families), Kampung Tiram community hall (87 people 21 families), SK Kampung Padang (63 people 20 families).

Thirty-four people from eight families were putting up at the Drainage and Irrigation Department hall, Kampung Pahang community hall (25 people six families), Kampung Paya Bungor community hall (24 people five families) and SMK Sungai Lembing (four people from two families)," he said.

In Rompin, he said, the seven relief centres were the Kampung Setajam community hall (178 people 49 families), SK Sarang Tiong Kuala Rompin (159 people 37 families), SMK Pontian Jaya (85 people 24 families), Kampung Pianggu hall (71 people 24 families).

Kampung Sepayang community hall (61 people from 16 families), Teluk Gading community hall (15 people five families) and Kampung Mikang community hall (five people two families).

Meanwhile, the DID website indicated that the levels of two rivers had exceeded the danger point, namely, at the Sungai Lepar Station at Gelugor Bridge (30.34 metres) and Sungai Belat Station at Sri Damai (5.83 metres).

Four other stations showing warning-level readings were the Sungai Pahang Station at Paloh Hinai (9.78m), Sungai Tembeling at Kuala Tahan (67.73 metres), Sungai Pahang at Sungai Yap (51.95m) and Sungai Kuantan at Pasir Kemudi (7.84m). — Bernama