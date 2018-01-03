Form four student found hanged at home

SUNGAI DUA: A Form Four student was found dead by his mother in their house at Taman Desa Murni here.

The deceased's mother discovered her son, Mohamad Hanif Johari, 16, hanged near the staircase with a chair next to him.

North Seberang Perai district police chief ACP Noorzainy Mohd Noor said the police had received a police report regarding the incident about 10.15pm yesterday.

Noorzainy said based on initial investigation, the deceased's parent last saw him alive about 8.15pm.

"When his mother returned home about 9.30pm, she found her son hanging near the staircase with a chair next to him," he said.

Noorzainy said police investigation failed to uncover any element of foul play.

"The house was also orderly at that time. We also did not find any note from him," he said, adding the body of the deceased had been sent to Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

Noorzainy said based on the post-mortem report, there were no criminal elements found from the deceased and the cause of death was hanging.

He said the police temporarily classified the case as sudden death but would continue to investigate it on various aspects.