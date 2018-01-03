Four Proton dealers upgraded to 3S, 4S centres

PROTON recently held the signing ceremony of the first batch of Dealers Network Upgrade agreement at the Proton Centre of Excellence. The ceremony was held between Proton and four dealers to commemorate the upgrading of their outlets to 3S and 4S centres respectively.

The agreements were signed between Proton vice-president of sales & marketing, Abdul Rashid Musa; and representatives of the four dealerships – Baiduri Auto Sdn Bhd director, Azry Ibrahim; Bunga Raya Auto Credit Sdn Bhd managing director, Lee Chee Hong; Setia Gemilang Auto Sdn Bhd director, Andrew Quek Tze Kean, and Vantage Speed Sdn Bhd director, Datuk Seri Tee Boon Kee.

Proton CEO, Li Chunrong, who witnessed the occasion, said: “Proton is excited that four dealers have taken up the business proposal offered by Proton, and are encouraging others to consider the same. The upgraded outlets will be one-stop centres which provide essential services such as sales offices, aftersales services, sales of parts plus body and paint services. More such upgrades by existing Proton dealers are on the way.

“The outlets will embody a new look and feel; and most outlets will be upgraded from the current 1S/2S centres. The newly upgraded 3S and 4S centres will enable the dealers to serve their customers more efficiently and provide an enhanced experience to the customers.

“Dealer outlet upgrading, renovation and relocation are in the works to ensure that the new premises befit the new image of Proton, and to prepare the dealers with the upcoming introduction of Proton’s first SUV. The upgrade and enhancement of the outlets are in line with meeting the new guidelines of Proton’s business expansion plan.”

Li also explained: “Now you do not have to go from one place to another just to get your car fix. We will ensure that the upgraded outlets can cater to all your sales and service needs, which ultimately saves you time. Proton should not only sell cars but also provide quality services to our customers as providing a first class customer experience is utmost important to our company and brand.

“At the same time we want to make the upgraded outlets look more refreshing and modern. We want you, the customers, to walk in to a Proton showroom and feel important. We also want you to feel comfortable while waiting for your car to be serviced or when you shop around for a new Proton car. It is a whole new experience deployed for customer satisfaction.”

Sentiment echoed by dealers

“The renovation of our upgraded outlets will most likely be completed by the second quarter of 2018. By then we will have a luxurious showroom which can accommodate 11 display cars, 14 service hoists, 10 body and paint bays, 30 customer parking lots as well as a new lounge area, so that our customers can seat and relax comfortably while waiting and being attended to,” said Quek.

Bunga Raya Auto Credit’s Lee mentioned that their decision to upgrade from 1S+2S to a-3S centre was based on their confidence in the Proton brand. He mentioned: “The decision to upgrade is based on the confidence in the future roadmap and potential of Proton. We strongly believe that Proton products will be of premium quality with an excellent positioning in the Malaysian automotive market, and our commitment is to deliver excellent customer experience”.

Baiduri Auto’s decision to upgrade to a-4S centre was based on the fact that its current 1S+2S centre is not customer-centric. “Customers are always left wandering and searching where to go the moment they have a service fix need. There were no proper follow-up, advices and support given to customers. This was made worse by delays in solving complaints and issues which resulted in frustrations and these weaknesses can mainly be solved if only we have a-4S centre. It is time we put our past behind us and move forward,” its other director, Aref Borhan, explained.

Tee, meanwhile, said: “With the growth of our business, we find that it is imperative to offer a one-stop solution under one roof to our customers. This will enhance the confidence of our customers from the point of deciding to purchase a Proton car and to maintain this investment for years to come. With the full range of service under one roof, we aim to enhance customer service and excellent experience of owning a Proton car”.

Dealer incentive support scheme

Proton, in its effort to support its Dealer Network, has opened the opportunity for dealers to invest in their outlets and to upgrade their outlets to 3S and 4S centres via an incentive support scheme. The offer is also open to those who wish to participate in the new Proton dealership. This scheme is not only competitive but it is also the best scheme available in the Malaysian automotive market.

“To expand our business we need partners who are serious to sell our cars. We are in this business for long term and we place great interest to keep our customers happy and satisfied. We also understand that to succeed, you need equally good business proposals and monetary support, hence the incentive support scheme by Proton is one of its kind in the market being offered to those who plan to expand or upgrade their dealership business to 3S and 4S centres respectively,” continued Li.

Tee shared that the key to successful business is to provide customers with a good experience when they own a Proton car. He said: “With the newly launched support programme, Proton dealers upgrading to 3S and 4S centres will be able to effectively increase its marketing thrust to further strengthen the brand and build customer confidence.”

“This dealer incentive support scheme helps me in terms of investment. It is also good as it encourages entrepreneurship. This will allow us to be more competitive as we are able to provide the best in terms of sales and services to our customers. Additionally it helps with my return on investments,” Quek elaborated.

Putting customers at the forefront in every business aspect, Aref Borhan said: “This is an excellent support plan. This scheme motivates us to deliver better for our customer experience. We feel appreciated as dealers that Proton acknowledged the effort and investments we have to put in for the renovation and upgrading works”.

Lee added that the current incentive support scheme offered by Proton to dealers shows a mutual business partnership commitment. “As a dealer we have the utmost respect and commitment for the brand and likewise Proton has shown dealers their mutual respect and cooperation.”