Khairy slams proposal on Tun M becoming PM

KUALA LUMPUR: A former prime minister as the opposition's choice for interim prime minister should they win the next general election will cause political instability, said Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

He added that the opposition's choice of prime minister candidate is not with everyone's consent.

"The struggle for power amongst the opposition is very obvious given the veterans in PKR cannot agree on a candidate. If they win, there will be a huge power struggle. I understand that Tun Dr Mahathir will be an interim prime minister. But given his track record no one in their right frame of mind will be able to accept that he will be an interim prime minister. And this will create a power struggle with Anwar (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim)," he said during a press conference after a meet and greet session with MyCorps Particpants: Mission 5 @ Africa.

The Umno Youth chief added that the power struggle between PKR's de facto leader Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and Mahathir would then cause political instability in the country.

"This is not good as foreign investors are attracted to Malaysia because of its political stability. The opposition is having ties with Dr Mahathir because they think this will win them the votes from the Malays. So I ask the voters, especially the young voters, not to fall for their tricks," Khairy said.

Tun Dr Mahathir who has led Malaysia for 22 years is geared to take the lead once again although PKR has allegedly given three conditions.

The first condition is that Anwar Is to be immediately released from jail and installed as the prime minister within a year of the opposition coming into power.

The second condition is that PKR be allocated the most federal seats to contest in GE14.

PKR wants around 60 seats in Peninsular Malaysia and the third condition is for Dr Mahathir to agree to reform key institutions in the country.