MMEA detains four boats used for blast fishing

Posted on 3 January 2018 - 01:24pm Last updated on 3 January 2018 - 02:29pm

KOTA KINABALU: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency detained four pump boats allegedly used for blast fishing off Teluk Karambunai near here yesterday.

MMEA Kota Kinabalu Maritime District 15 director First Admiral Adam Aziz said the boats were detained at 2.05pm following a public tip-off.

"As the MMEA patrol boats tried to get close and intercept them, the four pump boats sped towards the rocky coastal area at Teluk Karambunai, while a sampan with an outboard engine went in another direction.

"All the crew jumped off the boats and fled into the undergrowth," he said in a statement today.

Adam said several types of fish weighing about 30kg were found in the boats.

He appealed to people who had information on such illegal activities to contact the MMEA 24-hour operations room at 088-387845 or MERS 999. — Bernama