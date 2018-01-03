Perodua contribute school materials to 2,100 children

ALLEVIATING the burden of the B40 (Bottom 40%) income group and their schooling children, Perodua, through its “Back To School Programme”, recently contributed school supplies to over 2,100 primary school students who are children of Perodua employees as well as from the surrounding Hulu Selangor community.

“The Back To School Programme is one of Perodua’s many corporate responsibility initiatives. It is our way of giving back to society, particularly to our employees and to the members of the surrounding community in which we work,” Perodua president and CEO, Datuk Aminar Rashid Salleh, said.

The company held an event at its Sungai Choh, Rawang, headquarters to present each child with a school bag and stationery worth RM50 as well as a RM150 voucher that can be used to purchase uniforms, shoes and other school supplies. The total contribution to each student is worth about RM200. After the children received their supplies, they were then treated to lunch

“Through this programme we are also indirectly contributing to the education and development of these children so that they will grow up to become upstanding members of society,” said Aminar.

“It is our wish that our humble contributions will take a bit of the load off the families, because we know how important their children’s education is to them. At Perodua, we never forget that we are a ‘People First’ company,” he continued.