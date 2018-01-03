Why the delay on inquiry into Tg Bungah landslide, BN asks Penang govt

GEORGE TOWN: The Penang government has been told to speed up the process of forming State Commission of Inquiry (SCI) to investigate the Tanjong Bungah landslide incident which claimed 11 lives of construction workers and a site supervisor.

In issuing the call, state Barisan Nasional (BN) Youth chief Hng Chee Wey today said he was puzzled as to why no development been made ever since the incident in November.

He was unhappy after state Public Transportation and Utilities Committee chairman Lim Hock Seng was quoted in a Chinese daily as saying the state has yet to propose submitting any names for the RCI to Yang di-Pertua Tun Abdul Rahman Abbas for approval.

This shows that the incident which claimed lives of many innocent victims is not being taken seriously, said Hng.

"I hope they would also strongly consider me and Bukit Bendera parliamentary coordinator Andy Yong to be members of this SCI," he said in a press conference.

Hng added that the SCI was important for those residents staying near to places in hill slope development particularly in Relau, Paya Terubong, Tanjung Bungah, Batu Maung and Sungai Ara.

This outcome of the inquiry might also lead the local authorities to amend the ruling imposed to those staying in hill slope development for safety reason, he said.