16 Sabah schools closed today due to floods

KOTA KINABALU: Sixteen schools, with a total enrolment of 3,073 and 372 teachers, in two districts of Sabah were closed today due to floods, according to the Sabah Education Department.

Its director, Datuk Maimunah Suhaibul, said 14 of the schools were in the district of Beaufort and two in Papar.

"The 14 schools in Beaufort are Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pekan Membakut, SK Kg Bambangan, SK Lago, SK Jabang, SK Lembah Poring, SK Tamalang, SK Sinoko, SK St Patrick, SK Bandau, SK Kg Brunei, SK Bangkalalak, Sekolah Menengah Patrick, Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Membakut and SMK Membakut 2.

"The two schools in Papar are SK Sumbiling and SK Ulu Lumangar," she said in a statement. — Bernama