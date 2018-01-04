Ecstasy pills worth RM120k seized, suspect detained in Kelantan

KOTA BARU: An attempt by a man to evade arrest by throwing away a package of ecstasy pills proved futile when police recovered the drugs, worth RM120,000, in Kampung Tasik Hulu, Gual Sitok, Rantau Panjang, yesterday.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Hasanuddin Hassan said police also arrested the suspect, aged 45, in the 7pm incident.

He attributed the arrest and seizure to intelligence work by the Eighth Battalion General Operation Force (GOF) along the Malaysia-Thai border in Kelantan.

Speaking to reporters at the state police contingent headquarters here today, the police recovered the package, containing six transparent plastic packets filled with ecstasy pills.

He said the suspect would be in remand for seven days to facilitate the investigation.

In another development, Hasanuddin said police seized a certain amount of syabu during a patrol at Jalan Kampung Tendong, Pasir Mas, at about 12.30am yesterday.

The police saw a suspicious man by the road side and went to approach him, but the suspect fled while throwing something into the bush area nearby, he said.

Police searched the area and found a bag containing syabus, along with an identity card of a 54-year-old man, he added. — Bernama