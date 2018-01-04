Floods now affect six districts in Pahang

KUANTAN: The flood situation in Pahang worsened this morning with Lipis as the latest district to be hit and the total number of flood victims in the state rose to 7,309 as at 9.30am compared to 6,106 people last night.

According to Welfare Department Infobanjir portal, Kuantan continued to see more people evacuated with 5,663 victims relocated to 24 relief centres compared with 4,958 last night.

"There were 156 evacuees in Dewan Orang Ramai Seri Damai with Kemunting Drainage and Irrigation hall (108), Balai Raya Kampung Paya Bungor (24), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Fakeh Abdul Samad (267), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gudang Rasau (263), SMK Sungai Lembing (four people).

"73 people were transferred to SK Kampung Padang while SMK Pandan holds 892 people, Balai Raya Kampung Pahang (63), Dewan Orang Ramai Jaya Gading (199), Balai Raya Kampung Tiram (137), SMK Paya Besar (641), SRJK ( C ) Chung Ching (527), SMK Tg Panglima Perang Tg Muhammad (26), SK Kempadang (41).

"635 people were housed at Wisma Belia with Balai Raya Pasir Kemudi (two), Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Ahmad Shah (283), Dewan Serbaguna Panching (17), Kuarters Polis Alor Akar (35) and Balai Raya Kampung Sungai Soi (23)," the portal said.

Apart from that, flood victims were also moved to Dewan Melati Penjara Penor (five), SMK Tanah Putih (862) and Dewan Sukpa Indera Mahkota (380).

In this regard, the number of flood victims in Rompin also rose to 665 people relocated at nine evacuation centres compared to 652 last night.

They were sheltered at Dewan Orang Ramai Telok Gading (15), Pusat Pemindahan Banjir Kampung Setajam (178), Dewan Serbaguna Desa Wawasan Kampun Pianggu (72), SMK Pontian Jaya (82).

In Balai Raya Kampung Sepayang there were 64 victims, SK Sarang Tiong (161), Balai Raya Kampung Mikang (eight), Dewan Orang Ramai Leban Chondong (25) and Balai Raya Rekoh (60).

In three other districts, flood affected residents in Pekan were housed at SK Merchong Jaya (511), Balai Raya Kampung Menchupu (25) and Sekolah Sinar Mutiara, Sungai Miang (179).

Meanwhile in Jerantut, flood victims were transferred to Dewan Serbaguna Jerantut Feri (11) , Balai Raya Kampung Besul (eight) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Teh (16).

In Maran, three relief centres were opened in Surau Kampun Bintang with five evacuees, Kampung Baru Sungai Chedong (151) and Masjid Kampung Luit (66).

Over in Lipis, two shelters began operation at Balai Raya Kampung Tanjung Bungor with five people and Balai Raya Lentang (four). — Bernama