LBS Bina sets higher sales of RM1.8 billion for 2018

PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina Group Bhd has raised the bar for its sales target for 2018 to RM1.8 billion despite failing to meet its RM1.5 billion target last year.

The property developer only managed to rake in RM1.4 billion in sales for 2017.

LBS managing director Tan Sri Lim Hock San told reporters at a media briefing held earlier today that the group will be focusing on affordable and medium cost housing, which also includes landed properties. It has a total of eight projects lined up this year with a total gross development value (GDV) of RM2.19 billion.

On top of its existing undeveloped land bank of 3,806 acres, LBS is also eyeing land designated for township development for future acquisitions.

On another note, LBS has also obtained the green light for its 60%-owned Zhuhai International Circuit, an integrated race track development project in China, after delays in approval. Work for the project is expected to begin in 2019.

At the noon break, its shares gained 5 sen or 2.1% to RM2.42 on some 636,900 shares done.