Penang Umno lodges police report against Mahathir

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Penang Umno today lodged a police report over recent statements by Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (PPBM) chairman Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad which it deemed were out to instigate the people to topple Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak through undemocratic means.

Its secretary Datuk Musa Sheikh Fadzir said Penang Umno wanted the police to investigate the matter and take action against the former prime minister if he had broken any laws.

"His actions are very dangerous and can disrupt public order … that is why Penang Umno is lodging this report," he told reporters after filing the report at the Seberang Perai Tengah police headquarters, here today.

He added that Dr Mahathir's "time was over" and that the nonagenarian should let Najib do his job. — Bernama