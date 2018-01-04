Petrol prices up 3 sen, diesel 6 sen

KUALA LUMPUR: The prices of RON95 and RON97 petrol for the week of Jan 4 to 10 will be higher by three sen per litre, at RM2.29 and RM2.56, respectively, according to the Domestic Trade, Cooperatives and Consumerism Ministry.

It also indicated via infographic on its website that the price of diesel will be higher by six sen per litre, at RM2.32.

The new prices will come into effect at 12.01am tomorrow. — Bernama