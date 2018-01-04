RM1 chicken rice the talk of the town

A SINGLE mother, who started selling a plate of chicken rice for RM1 two weeks ago, has huge crowds flooding her stall.

Surayani Mohd Nasir, 39, is overwhelmed by the response. Her stall is in front of the Pekan Bedong public field in Sungai Petani. It opens from 10am to 5pm.

She needs to cook 100kg of rice and roast 100 chickens daily to meet customers' demand.

"My experience as a single mother taught me to save money and to help others buy food at cheaper prices so that some of them can overcome the rising cost of living," Harian Metro quoted her as saying.

"Although it costs RM1, the quality of food and hygiene are top priorities. My concept is simple, even if it gets a little profit, as long as it is viable and blessed with continuity to help me in raising my children, I will persevere."

Surayani uses her grandfather's recipe. He has been selling chicken rice since 1992 at a nearby night market.