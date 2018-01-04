Should be different approaches to winning votes of different ethnic groups: Subramaniam

KLANG: The approach to winning Chinese votes is different compared to the Indians, according to MIC president Datuk Seri S. Subramaniam.

Commenting on the joint rally organised by MCA and Gerakan this weekend, Subramaniam said the Indian parties could find another approach to gain the support of the ethnic group in the run up to the 14th General Election (GE14).

He said MIC has continuously been engaging with Indian-centric parties from both BN and government friendly parties.

"Such a process will be continued to figure out how we can establish a cooperation in facing GE14," he said.

"The approach towards the Chinese community and Indians need not be in the same way. We can have different ways of doing it," he told reporters after an event at SJK(T) Simpang Lima.

Gerakan secretary-general Datuk Liang Teck Meng issued a statement with MCA secretary-general Datuk Seri Ong Ka Chuan on Tuesday that the two parties would be holding a joint assembly on Jan 6 to strengthen the good working relationship between them.

Liang said the rally was meant to deliver a message to the Chinese voters that now is the time for them to rise ahead of GE14.

Asked whether such a rally from Indian parties need not be held as the group's support for BN is already strong enough, Subramaniam said that could be considered the truth.

"But that does not mean we cannot cooperate with others to increase the support," he added.

Commenting on the BN meeting held on Wednesday night, Subramaniam said issues related to elections and seats allocations were discussed.

Concerning the status of the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, which is also being claimed by BN component MyPPP, Subramaniam said the constituency will continue to be contested by an MIC candidate.