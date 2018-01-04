Sudan Interior Minister calls on Zahid over Security Dialogue

PUTRAJAYA: Sudan Interior Minister Maj Gen (Police) Dr Hamid Mohamed Mannan called on Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today at his office at the Perdana Putra building here.

Dr Hamid, who is attending the Putrajaya International Security Dialogue (PISD) scheduled for Jan 5 and 6, met with Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Home Minister, for about 45 minutes.

A media statement said they discussed, among other things, security matters, the convening of the PISD and a working paper that Dr Hamid is to present at the dialogue.

Dr Hamid is scheduled to present a country statement on the theme 'Wisdom and Moderation in Countering Terrorism' at the PISD on the second and final day Saturday of the high-profile forum organised by the Home Ministry in collaboration with Rabitah Al-Alami Al-Islami, a non-governmental organisation based in Saudi Arabia.

The international dialogue is aimed at highlighting Malaysia as a modern and progressive nation that is on the frontline in combating terrorism. — Bernama