262 flood victims still at five relief centres in Johor

Posted on 5 January 2018 - 11:18am Last updated on 5 January 2018 - 02:22pm

JOHOR BARU: A total of 262 flood victims from 76 families in Mersing and Segamat are still being housed at five temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning.

State Health, Environment, Education and Information Committee chairman Datuk Ayub Rahmat said 239 people from 70 families were sheltered in four PPS in Mersing while 23 people from six families were housed in one PPS in Segamat.

"The flood affected areas in Mersing involved Air Papan, Kampung Pengkalan Batu, Kampung Air Merah and Kampung Jemari.

"Seventy seven people are still at the PPS in Sekolah Kebangsaan Air Papan, Endau Farmers Organisation hall (1), Sekolah Agama Pengkalan Batu (131) and Kampung Air Merah hall (30)," he said in a statement.

Ayub said the area affected in Segamat was Kampung Mensudut Lama with 23 people from six families housed at the village hall. — Bernama