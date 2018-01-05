All first ranked players on show at Malaysia masters 2018

Posted on 5 January 2018 - 08:26pm Last updated on 5 January 2018 - 08:32pm

KUALA LUMPUR: All players ranked first in the world for each event by Badminton World Federation (BWF) have confirmed their participation in Perodua Malaysia Masters Badminton Championships 2018 at Axiata Arena, Bukit Jalil from Jan 16 to 21.

"Focus will be on the men's first ranked singles player, Viktor Axelsen (Denmark), Datuk Lee Chong Wei (Malaysia), Chen Long, and Lin Dan (China), who have expressed their willingness to participate.

"In the women's singles, first ranked player, Tai Tzu Ying (Chinese Taipei), Akane Yamaguchi (Japan), Ratchanok Intanon (Thailand) and defending champion Saina Nehwal (India) will be here," said a statement issued by Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM).

The men's doubles would feature Goh V Shem-Tan Wee Kiong (Malaysia), Mathias Boe-Carsten Mogensen (Denmark), Li Jun Hui-Liu Yuchen and Liu Cheng-Zhang Nan (China ).

"The women's doubles will see a fierce contest between Chen Qingchen-Jia Yifan (China), Misaki Matsutomo-Ayaka Takahashi (Japan), Lee So Hee-Shin Seung Chan (South Korea) and Vivian Hoo-Woon Khe Wei (Malaysia)," said the statement.

The mixed doubles is also interesting with top-ranked players, Wang Yilyu-Huang Dongping (China), Zheng Siwei-Huang Yaqiong (China), and Mathias Christiansen-Christinna Pedersen (Denmark).

The focus will be on Malaysian pairs, Tan Kian Meng-Lai Pei Jing, who is ranked 10th in the world and the defending champions and Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying.

Perodua Malaysia Masters Badminton Championships 2018 is a BWF World Tour Level 4 tournament and offers a total cash prize of US$350,000 (about RM1.5 million).

Tickets are available from today with price ranging from RM18 to RM75 by category (upper, lower and premium) while children aged 4-18 years are given a 50 percent discount up to quarter-final stage.

Seasonal passes are also available. For further information please visit http://www.myticket.asia/. — Bernama