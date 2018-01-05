Flood situation in Pahang remained mainly unchanged this morning

Posted on 5 January 2018 - 10:47am Last updated on 5 January 2018 - 01:45pm

KUANTAN: The flood situation in Pahang has largely remained the same with 9,866 flood victims relocated at 56 temporary relief centres (PPS) this morning compared to 9,810 people last night.

According to the Welfare Department Infobanjir portal, Kuantan continued to record more evacuees with its total now standing at 7,802 people in 31 PPS compared to 7,797 last night.

"There were 156 victims at Seri Damai community hall, Kemunting Drainage and Irrigation Department hall (108), Kampung Paya Bungor hall (24), Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Fakeh Abdul Samad (280), Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Gudang Rasau (299) and SMK Sungai Lembing (four people).

"SK Kampung Padang is holding 73 victims, SMK Pandan (921), Kampung Pahang hall (71), Jaya Gading community hall (98), Kampung Tiram community hall (243), SMK Paya Besar (641), SRJK (C) Chung Ching (540), SMK Tg Panglima Perang Tg Muhammad (590) and SK Kempadang (68).

"A total of 635 people were housed at Wisma Belia, Pasir Kemudi hall (two), Sekolah Menengah Sains Sultan Ahmad Shah (61), Panching multipurpose hall (17), Alor Akar police quarters (40) and Kampung Sungai Soi hall (29)," said the portal.

Forty three flood victims were moved to Penor Prison hall while 1,094 people were housed at SMK Tanah Putih with Indera Mahkota sports hall (659) and Kuantan SBP Integrasi (59) .

Two more victims were sheltered Sekolah Kebangsaan Beserah, 551 victims at Mara Higher Skills College (KKTM ) , 31 people in SK Sungai Ular, 233 people in SK Cherating, 181 people in Maksak hall and 49 people in SK Sungai Talam.

In this regard, the number of flood victims in Rompin stayed at 653 people in nine PPS.

They were housed at Telok Gading hall (15), Kampung Setajam relief centre (178), Kampung Pianggu hall (72), SMK Pontian Jaya (82).

In Kampung Sepayang hall there were 52 people, SK Sarang Tiong (161), Kampung Mikang hall (eight), Leban Chondong hall (25) and Rekoh community hall (60).

In Pekan, there were seven PPS in operation housing 1,251 flood victims.

They were placed at SK Merchong Jaya (528), Kampung Menchupu hall (65), Sekolah Sinar Mutiara, Sungai Miang (423), SK Temai (five), Kampung Pulau Manis PPS (five), SK Permatang Keledang (223) and Kampung Tebat hall (two).

In Jerantut, 26 victims were housed at Jerantut Ferry hall, Kampung Besul hall (eight) and Sekolah Kebangsaan Teh (20).

Meanwhile, in Lipis, five flood victims were sheltered at Kampung Tanjung Bungor hall, Lentang hall (four) and Bukit Kota hall (10).

In Bera, two PPS are in operation with 21 people in SK Charuk Puting and 15 people in SK Kuala Triang.

Meanwhile, rivers in the state recorded to be above danger level were at Sungai Pahang in Paloh Hinai, Pekan (11 metres), Sungai Pahang at Lubuk Paku, Maran (19.3 metres), and Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan (15.4 metres).

Other rivers above warning levels are Sungai Lepar at Jambatan Gelugor (29.6 metres), Sungai Belat in Sri Damai (4.8 metres), Sungai Kuantan in Pasir Kemudi (6.9 metres), all in Kuantan. — Bernama