Immigration officer charged with 8 counts of money laundering

BUTTERWORTH: An Immigration officer was charged with eight counts of money laundering amounting to RM4.02 million three years ago.

Mohd Khairi Othman, 38, claimed trial to the charges before Sessions Judge Sitarunnisa Abdul Aziz.

For the first seven counts, he is alleged to have transferred a total of RM3.899 million obtained from unlawful activities, from the account of Hassan Muhammad Yusuf @ Daud to several Maybank accounts at the Jelutong branch between Sept 4 to 8 in 2015.

Mohd Khairy who was attached with the Immigration office in Putrajaya at that time was charged with another count of money laundering for using RM123,767 obtained from unlawful activities, to purchase a BMW R120 motorcycle on Sept 15 at the Maybank branch in Simpang Ampat.

He was charged under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001, which provides for a maximum prison term of 15 years, a fine of up to five times the amount involved, or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

Sitarunnisa set bail at RM200,00 in one surety for all the charges.

She also set Feb 13 for mention.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Deputy Public Prosecutor Ahmad Ghazali Muhammad Nadzri prosecuted while Mohd Khairi was represented by defence counsel Ridha Abdah Subri.

At the Alor Setar Sessions Court yesterday, Mohd Khairi was jointly charged with his wife and sister for corruption and money laundering amounting to RM11.7 million.