Mother beaten by son receives three stitches

KUANTAN: A 65-year-old woman received three stitches on the head after she was allegedly beaten by her youngest son who demanded for money, at their house in Felda Bukit Sagu here yesterday.

Kuantan district police chief Supt Mohamad Noor Yusof Ali said in the 4.15 pm incident, the victim was said to have escaped from the house and fainted in front of her neighbour's home after being hit with an iron grass cutter.

The suspect, a 25-year-old grass cutter, was said to have asked for money from the victim but she refused to oblige causing him to get angry, he told reporters here today.

Mohamad Noor said the youth, who was believed to be under the influence of drugs at the time of the incident, fled the scene upon seeing blood all over the woman but was apprehended two hours later.

"The victim was taken to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital with the help from her neighbours," he said.

She is still receiving treatment at the hospital and the case is investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code for causing hurt which carries a jail term of up to three years or a fine, or both, upon conviction. – Bernama