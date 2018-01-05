Pensiangan Umno division chief appointed as senator

KUALA LUMPUR: Pensiangan Umno division chief Datuk Abdul Ghani Mohd Yassin was sworn in as a senator before Dewan Negara president Tan Sri S.A. Vigneswaran today.

Abdul Ghani was appointed after the tenure of Sabah Umno executive secretary Datuk Kadzim Md Yahyah ended on Dec 22, 2017.

Speaking to reporters after the swearing-in ceremony earlier today, Abdul Ghani expressed his gratitude and thanked Sabah Chief Minister Tan Sri Musa Aman for nominating him as a senator to represent the state.

"I hope with the appointment, I will be able to help the rural community to put forward issues such as education, economy, infrastructure and cost of living in the interior areas to the government.

"At the same time, I would also assist the government to implement whatever that has been planned for the rural community, and also to explain to the people, the purpose of these development projects," he said.