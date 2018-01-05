S'wak Veterinary Dept lodges police report against Facebook account holders

KUCHING: The Sarawak Veterinary Services Department lodged a police report yesterday against several comments which appeared in a Facebook page championing stray dogs.

State CID chief, Datuk Dev Kumar said the police viewed the comments and found some of them to be criminal in nature.

He said a Facebook account holder suggested killing veterinary services personnel involved in operations to catch stray dogs while another suggested setting up a roadblock to release captured strays and use extreme measures to prevent the operation.

"The police are not amused with the threats issued against public servants entrusted to do their job in accordance with the law," he said in a statement here today.

Dev noted that despite the good intentions of the Facebook page to save the strays, it appeared to be inciting violence among some fans of the page.

"The police are investigating the report as criminal intimidation and will call up the particular Facebook account holders for questioning.

"At the same time, we are warning those who may be inclined to prevent the veterinary services personnel from carrying out their duties," he said, adding that any attempt to use force, cause harm or prevent public servants from carrying out their duties was an offence under the law. — Bernama