(Video) Masked robbers make off with RM370k of jewellery in two minute heist

KAJANG: Three robbers wearing full face helmets struck a goldsmith's shop in Taman Bangi Avenue here and escaped with RM370,000 worth of jewellery in a heist that lasted a mere two minutes.

This incident comes barely four days after a similar robbery took place in Cheras, where the robbers got away with gems worth RM1.5 million in three minutes on New Year's Eve.

As in the Cheras incident, the robbers used hammers to smash the jewellery display cases at the shop, at about 11.22am today.

According to Kajang district police chief ACP Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof, a salesgirl was on duty at the time of the incident.

"The trio escaped with three trays filled with 916 types of gold items worth RM370,000. The robbers took about two minutes to escape with the jewellery on two motorcycles," he said.

Ahmad Dzaffir added that one of the robbers carried an object that appeared to be a pistol, but no shots were fired.

The case has been classified under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.

Police are investigating the possibility that the incident is connected to the incident in Cheras.

Images and videos from this robbery have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident in Klang, police arrested a group of robbers dubbed the "Gang Muhibbah Klang" within hours of their robbing a Chinese temple on Wednesday.

That incident took place inside a house that had been turned into a temple at Kampung Raja Uda here at around 10.30pm.

South Klang district police chief ACP Shamsul Amar Ramli said two parang-wielding suspects approached a 45-year-old fruit vendor and three of his family members who were resting in the living room.

"The duo took away the victim's personal documents, mobile phones, a motorcycle and a car.

"The family was not hurt as they chose not to retaliate and allowed the suspects to rob," he said.

Shamsul Amar said police managed to track down the duo, and picked up seven suspects aged between 27 and 40, including the duo, near Pandamaran, Klang and Shah Alam, around midnight on Wednesday.

Police have also recovered both the stolen vehicles and the personal belongings of the victims from the suspects.

Video link:

https://www.facebook.com/376112029416164/videos/576059172754781/?q=CS%20...