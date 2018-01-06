Cosmetics products trader slashed to death

SHAH ALAM: Police are on the hunt for four people believed to be Indonesians who slashed a cosmetics products trader to death at the Section 25 night market here last night.

The four men attacked Mohd Nor Syazrin Rasdi, 29, at about 9pm as he was at his cosmetics products stall with three workers, Shah Alam District Police chief ACP Shafien Mamat said today.

Mohd Nor Syazrin, who was injured in the neck, died on the spot, he said in a statement.

"One of the workers who went to his aid was slashed on the head and has been admitted to the Tengku Ampuan Rahimah Hospital in Klang," he said.

Shafien said the police had also detained two of the workers, one of whom is an Indonesian man and the other a Malaysian woman, for investigation.

He also said that the police were trying to establish the motive for the murder. — Bernama