Don't speculate on Felda RM270 million land issue

KLUANG: Umno Vice-President Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein urged all quarters against speculating on Felda running the risk of losing its ownership of strategic plots of land in Jalan Semarak in Kuala Lumpur.

He said they should wait until the issue had been investigated by the authorities.

"Let the investigation proceed normally. We do not want any quarter to be punished early whether through the media or social media," he told reporters after a ceremony to hand over a school van and a student bus fare subsidy replica cheque in Ladang Landak, Paloh here today.

Hishammuddin, who is also Minister of Defence, Special Functions Minister and Member of Parliament for Sembrong said he believed the Felda community understood the development agenda undertaken by the government to ensure their welfare continued to be looked after.

He said Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Khaled Nordin was also very committed in helping the Felda settlers including six Felda areas under the Sembrong Parliamentary constituency.

On Dec 21, the media reported that Felda risked losing their right to strategic pieces of land in Jalan Semarak worth over RM270 million after the plots were believed to have changed hands via a doubtful deal since 2015.

The ownership transfer of the plots was believed to have taken place when Felda Investment Corporation Sdn Bhd appointed a local company as the main developer on June 3, 2014, and given full power of attorney. — Bernama