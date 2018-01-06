Evacuees in Penang return home as flood situation improve

GEORGE TOWN: Only one flood relief centre with 2 evacuees remained open in Penang as of 1230pm today, as those affected return to their respective homes.

Exco for Welfare, Environment and Caring Society Phee Boon Poh said the centre that is still open is at the Pepper Estate JKKK hall in the northeast district.

"All evacuees except for two in Pepper Estate have returned home this morning," he said when contacted by theSun.

According to Phee, the two evacuees at Pepper Estate will be able to go back home once a recommendation is given by the authorities.

Four flood relief centres were opened on Friday after a flash flood hit the state following continuous downpour the day before.

Just two months ago, Penang was inundated with the highest rainfall which caused massive flooding in the state.

A total of 372mm of rainfall fell during the 16 consecutive hours of Nov 4 and 5, where floodwaters rose and stayed in some places for up to a week.