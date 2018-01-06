Five-star rating for seven states for managing floods well

MEMBAKUT: Seven states have been given five-star ratings on their efficiency and effectiveness in managing floods.

Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said the states were Sabah, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, Sarawak, Perak and Selangor while Kelantan received a four-star rating.

"Kelantan has a bit of a problem in terms of temporary evacuation centres (TEC). Thus, we give Kelantan a four-star rating first and after this (when the TEC problem is overcome), we can give it five-star rating," he said.

Shahidan was speaking to reporters when visiting the TEC at the Membakut Multi-Purpose Hall, Membakut sub-district, Sekolah Menengah St Patrick and the Kafa Building here today.

Also present were Sabah Community Development and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Jainab Ahmad Ayid and Beaufort District Officer Mohd Shaid Othman.

Shahidan said Penang had not been rated since the flood management process in the state was still in progress.

On his visit to the flood-hit Membakut sub-district, he said some of the requests raised by the district disaster management chaired by the Beaufort district officer to improve some weaknesses were immediately approved.

He said among the requests which were approved immediately were water tanks, two boats and basic repairs at TEC such as toilets and fans.

However, Shahidan said the application and proposal for building a new hall to be a permanent TEC in the sub-district would be discussed first with the Implementation Coordination Unit in the Prime Minister's Department as it involved substantial costs. – Bernama