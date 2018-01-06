Football coach remanded over bribery probe

Posted on 6 January 2018 - 12:36pm Last updated on 6 January 2018 - 02:09pm

SEREMBAN: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has placed a local football team chief coach under remand over an investigation into corruption in Nov last year.

Prosecuting officer Mohd Khairi Abdul Karim of the Negri Sembilan MACC secured the remand order from Magistrate Rahimah Rahim today.

The coach, in his 40s, was arrested yesterday on suspicion for having bribed the players under his charge to allow an opposing team to win a match during a southern zone football tournament.

The coach was brought to the court at about 10 am in an MACC vehicle.

His lawyer, Aina Nadirah Mohd Yusof, was present. – Bernama