Headless body of man found in Bukit Tengah

BUKIT MERTAJAM: A headless, decomposed body of an unidentified man was found under a pile of garbage in a drain in Lorong Perindustrian Bukit Minyak 19, Bukit Tengah here yesterday.

The body was found by a passer-by, who wanted to be identified only as Shahrul, 20 after he detected a strong smell in the area before he alerted the police about 6.30 pm.

"Initially, I thought it was the smell of animal carcass but upon a closer look, apparently (the smell came from) a headless body in the drain. I was so shocked and immediately contacted the police," he said here today.

A police source said the force did not rule out the possibility that the unidentified man was a murder victim as initial investigations revealed that the internal organs of the body were missing.

The killing could have been the work of professionals based on the cutting of the neck, the source said.

The body was taken to the Seberang Jaya Hospital for post-mortem.

When contacted, Seberang Perai Tengah district police chief ACP Nik Ros Azhan Nik Abdul Hamid confirmed the case and said that police were still waiting for the autopsy report. — Bernama