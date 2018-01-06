Mah: Zero-sum game mentality no exist between MCA and Gerakan (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Gerakan president Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong refuted the claims by certain quarters that zero-sum game mentality exists between MCA and Gerakan.

Mah stressed that the zero-sum game mentality does not exist between the two parties where a vote for Gerakan is less one vote for MCA or vice versa as such mentality serves no benefits to any parties in Barisan Nasional coalition.

"Instead, the zero-sum game mentality serves to benefits only for the Opposition who are relying very much on our dissent to gain an upper hand during the general election.

"However, I like to stress that a vote for Gerakan is also a vote for MCA and vice versa which will bring untold benefit to all Malaysian," Mah said during his opening remarks at the inaugural MCA and Gerakan jointly organised assembly at Wisma MCA today.

Mah then dismissed the notion that both MCA and Gerakan are rivals, saying they are in fact comrades, brothers and sisters in arms that have been struggling and working together for a fair, just and equitable Malaysia.

"The assembly today serves as the best example that the relationship between MCA and Gerakan has never been better ... instead, it has reached a new and commendable high.

"This jointly organised assembly not only showcase the collaboration in spirit between Datuk Seri Liow and me on a personal level but also our invigorated spirit and combined resolved to achieve great things by working together among the members of the two parties from the grassroots level," he said.

To that end, Mah declared that any Gerakan members found sabotaging either Gerakan or MCA during the election campaign, they will be dealt with using the strictest means possible.

He then stressed the importance of unity within the party for the upcoming general election as critics have pointed out that mere unity will not guarantee victory for the election.

"Though mere unity will only give us a real fighting chance in restoring our past fortunes, victory will be an illusion to all of us if we are fragmented and disunited," he said.

In his speech, Mah also took the opportunity to hit out at the opposition for their constant bickering and infighting which is akin to an ongoing drama series where everyone has their own agenda.

"To make matter worse, the opposition even came up with the ludicrous idea of a transitional prime minister where the post is to be passed to another person.

"Need I remind them that the post is not something to be toyed around with as it involves the interest and well-being of all Malaysians. If this does turn into reality, which I hope not, there will be no political stability and capital flight will ensue in the country," Mah stressed.

Hence, Mah called upon the Chinese community to provide their support and mandate to MCA, Gerakan and BN in the upcoming election as it would help to ensure such predicament does not come to realisation.

At the same time, Mah also pointed that a stronger and unified mandate to both parties and the coalition not only ensure BN's victory in the election but also ensure the Chinese will not be sidelined or left out in the country's future development.