Nadma should make flood management system accessible via online: Ahmad Shabery

KEMAMAN: The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) should make its flood registration system accessible via online to facilitate its operations in the event of a disaster.

Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Shabery Cheek said it had been proven that the implementation of the online flood registration system in Kemaman had helped smoothen the flood management in the district.

"Through the online registration system, flood victims only have to register once, namely when they first moved to relief centres as we already have their records. The victims' records will be collected at the Kemaman District Office and will be analysed in the future so that the quality (of flood management) can be improved.

"This data will also help us in planning and making the service better in the future," he told reporters when visiting a flood relief centre at Sekolah Kebangsaan Bukit Mentok here today.

Ahmad Shabery, who is also the Kemaman MP also praised Nadma's level of preparedness in flood relief operations.

"We can see many new components have been provided including to provide a more comfortable place for flood victims," he said adding that logistic assistance from the police, the Malaysian Civil Defence Force and the Malaysian Volunteer Corps Department also contributed to a good flood management system.

He said the food supply for flood victims was also sufficient like in Kemaman, where the supply could cater up to 40,000 people. — Bernama