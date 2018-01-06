Number of flood victims in Membakut remains at 637

Posted on 6 January 2018 - 12:47pm Last updated on 6 January 2018 - 01:59pm

KOTA KINABALU: The number of flood victims in Membakut remained at 637 from 221 families as of 8 am today.

According to a statement by the Civil Defence Force here, a total of 463 victims from 162 families were being housed at Sekolah Menengah St Patrick and 127 from 45 families at the Membakut multipurpose hall.

The remaining 47 from 14 families are being housed at the relief centre at the KAFA building in Membakut.

The water level at Sungai Membakut dropped slightly to 5.61 metres from 5.86 metres last night. – Bernama